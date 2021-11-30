 Skip to main content

Outset Medical's Tablo Hemodialysis System Cartridge Receives FDA Approval For Manufacturing In North America
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 6:19am   Comments
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for Outset Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: OM) new sterilization method of the cartridge utilized in its Tablo Hemodialysis System, enabling full production in North America.

  • The Tablo cartridge is a single-use disposable that works in concert with the console to deliver dialysis treatment. 
  • The new FDA clearance enables Outset to start cartridge production through a manufacturing partner in Mexico, facilitating the localization of the cartridge, in addition to the Tablo console, in North America. 
  • In addition, the new location reduces the need for expensive and capacity-constrained air freight delivery of the cartridges, thereby simplifying distribution and logistics.
  • Another benefit to the FDA clearance is the ability to start using an eco-friendly cartridge sterilization method. 
  • E-beam is a non-ionizing technology that can be produced on-demand without toxic or potentially explosive chemicals. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: OM shares closed 5.60% higher at $48.25 on Monday.

