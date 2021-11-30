Outset Medical's Tablo Hemodialysis System Cartridge Receives FDA Approval For Manufacturing In North America
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for Outset Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: OM) new sterilization method of the cartridge utilized in its Tablo Hemodialysis System, enabling full production in North America.
- The Tablo cartridge is a single-use disposable that works in concert with the console to deliver dialysis treatment.
- The new FDA clearance enables Outset to start cartridge production through a manufacturing partner in Mexico, facilitating the localization of the cartridge, in addition to the Tablo console, in North America.
- In addition, the new location reduces the need for expensive and capacity-constrained air freight delivery of the cartridges, thereby simplifying distribution and logistics.
- Another benefit to the FDA clearance is the ability to start using an eco-friendly cartridge sterilization method.
- E-beam is a non-ionizing technology that can be produced on-demand without toxic or potentially explosive chemicals.
- Price Action: OM shares closed 5.60% higher at $48.25 on Monday.
