cbdMD Stock Jumps On Agreement With Amazon Platform Partner Amify

cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) entered a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform partner, to prepare for the inclusion of CBD products within the Amazon marketplace. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Amify will act as cbdMD's exclusive CBD partner to launch products on the Amazon platform when the category is accepted and becomes available.

This partnership will include cbdMD branded products, including gummies, tinctures, gel caps and topicals, Paw CBD animal brand, in addition to the new line of skincare and beauty products.

Price Action: YCBD shares are trading higher by 20.8% at $1.8 on the last check Monday.