cbdMD Stock Jumps On Agreement With Amazon Platform Partner Amify
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) entered a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform partner, to prepare for the inclusion of CBD products within the Amazon marketplace. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

  • Amify will act as cbdMD's exclusive CBD partner to launch products on the Amazon platform when the category is accepted and becomes available. 
  • This partnership will include cbdMD branded products, including gummies, tinctures, gel caps and topicals, Paw CBD animal brand, in addition to the new line of skincare and beauty products.
  • Price Action: YCBD shares are trading higher by 20.8% at $1.8 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

