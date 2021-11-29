cbdMD Stock Jumps On Agreement With Amazon Platform Partner Amify
cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) entered a multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) platform partner, to prepare for the inclusion of CBD products within the Amazon marketplace. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Amify will act as cbdMD's exclusive CBD partner to launch products on the Amazon platform when the category is accepted and becomes available.
- This partnership will include cbdMD branded products, including gummies, tinctures, gel caps and topicals, Paw CBD animal brand, in addition to the new line of skincare and beauty products.
- Price Action: YCBD shares are trading higher by 20.8% at $1.8 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas