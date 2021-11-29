33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares jumped 116.4% to $86.13 after the company announced positive topline results from the GEM-3 Phase 3 trial of investigational beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC, Vyjuvek) for dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (dystrophic EB).
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) jumped 94% to $4.07 after jumping 14% on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals recently said Q3 sales results were down year over year.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) surged 75% to $43.94 after the company said its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody, ADG20, is likely to retain activity against Omicron, as observed in in vitro models with all other variants of concern identified previously. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adagio Therapeutics from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $49 price target.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) jumped 54.9% to $27.12 after jumping around 72% on Friday. The company recently announced a contract to support new advanced research on COVID-19.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 41.4% to $0.7885 after gaining over 8% on Friday. Palatin Technologies recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) gained 28.7% to $8.69 after the company announced positive data from its ZYESAMI study.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 20.3% to $43.29. The United States government recently signed contracts worth about $1 billion to secure the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 16% to $0.7664. iBio, earlier during the month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share, versus from a year-ago loss of $0.05 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 13.8% to $6.15 after climbing over 21% on Friday.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) gained 13% to $2.6101. BTIG initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) gained 11.5% to $3.49.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares rose 11.4% to $3.6754. Inspira Technologies Oxy recently posted a Q3 loss of $2.5 million.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 11.3% to $5.24.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) surged 11.2% to $6.01.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) gained 9.3% to $10.15 after the company announced it received a $10/share acquisition offer from a strategic buyer.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 8.9% to $8.60. Biofrontera priced its 2,857,143 private placement at $5.25 per share.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 8% to $356.00 amid the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Moderna is confident it will have something on the table shortly to tackle the latest virus threat.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 6.9% to $63.72. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) shares dipped 50% to $4.82 after the company said it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application for Pedmark. The FDA indicated that, following a recent inspection of the manufacturing facility of the drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 21.2% to $6.56 after jumping around 55% on Friday.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 20.3% to $14.72. Vaxxinity, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $13 per share.
- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) dropped 14.3% to $8.76.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 13.9% to $11.25.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) dropped 13.8% to $15.78. Theseus Pharmaceuticals recently reported quarterly losses of $5.16 per share.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 12.7% to $0.7901 after gaining more than 28% on Friday. BIMI recently priced private placement for $7.8 million in proceeds.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) fell 12.5% to $1.17 after climbing over 15% on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions recentlyeported a third-quarter net sales decline of 48.6% year-over-year to $2.2 million and grew 50% sequentially.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) fell 11.23% to $2.60. Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam recently downgraded Beachbody Company to Sell from Hold with a price target of $2, down from $9, implying a 35% downside.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 10.8% to $4.18. GeoVax recently highlighted presentation of COVID-19 vaccine data at Vaccine World Asia Congress.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) dipped 10.5% to $10.73.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) fell 10.2% to $2.1450.
- Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) fell 9.7% to $ 7.20.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dropped 8.7% to $5.85 after gaining 25% on Friday.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 7.4% to $ 6.88.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas