Ambarella Shares Pop As Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Price Target By 62%
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the price target on Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) to $222 from $137, implying a 23% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
- Morse bumped up the price target on the expectation of rising revenue leading to higher margins.
- Ambarella is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display.
- Price Action: AMBA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $180.1 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for AMBA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
