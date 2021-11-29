 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ambarella Shares Pop As Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Price Target By 62%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Ambarella Shares Pop As Morgan Stanley Bumps Up Price Target By 62%
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the price target on Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) to $222 from $137, implying a 23% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
  • Morse bumped up the price target on the expectation of rising revenue leading to higher margins.
  • Ambarella is a developer of semiconductor processing solutions for high-definition video capture, sharing, and display.
  • Related Content: Ambarella Shares Pop On Analyst Price Target Bumps Post Q2 Beat
  • Price Action: AMBA shares traded higher by 4.52% at $180.1 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021StifelMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA)

Where Ambarella Stands With Analysts
Ambarella's Earnings Outlook
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cano Health, Moderna And More
Expert Ratings For Ambarella
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ambarella
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FROJefferiesMaintains8.0
MDXHOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On18.0
BCPCSidoti & Co.Downgrades175.0
ECJP MorganUpgrades16.5
FMCB of A SecuritiesUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com