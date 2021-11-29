5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 8.78 Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) - P/E: 4.42 GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) - P/E: 8.31 Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) - P/E: 2.19 Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) - P/E: 8.6

Gray Television's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.32, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.27. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.27%, which has decreased by 0.18% from 1.45% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Urban One experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.33 in Q2 and is now 0.25. Urban One does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

GRAVITY Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.2, which has increased by 70.21% compared to Q2, which was 1.88. GRAVITY Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Telefonica has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.09, which has decreased by 18.18% compared to Q2, which was 0.11. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.6%, which has decreased by 2.33% from 9.93% last quarter.

Lee Enterprises has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.55, which has increased by 389.47% compared to Q2, which was -0.19. Lee Enterprises does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.