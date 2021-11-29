Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) - P/E: 7.4 Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) - P/E: 8.29 CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) - P/E: 2.56 PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) - P/E: 7.66 Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) - P/E: 5.4

This quarter, SL Green Realty experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.6 in Q2 and is now 1.78. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.97%, which has increased by 0.08% from 4.89% last quarter.

Great Ajax has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.38, which has decreased by 9.52% compared to Q2, which was 0.42. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.71%, which has increased by 0.09% from 6.62% last quarter.

CTO Realty Growth saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.07 in Q2 to 1.09 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.38%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 7.6% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, PotlatchDeltic reported earnings per share at 0.92, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.77. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.16%, which has increased by 0.43% from 2.73% in the previous quarter.

Chimera Investment has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.42, which has decreased by 22.22% compared to Q2, which was 0.54. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.87%, which has decreased by 1.34% from 10.21% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.