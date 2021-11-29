3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Switch

(NYSE: SWCH) CEO Rob Roy disposed a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $26.79. The insider received $5,358,880.00 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Switch reported in SEC filing registration of 1.4 million share shelf offering.

Switch reported in SEC filing registration of 1.4 million share shelf offering. What Switch Does: Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing, and operating hyper-scale data centers.

Papa John's

(NASDAQ: PZZA) President and CEO Robert Lynch sold a total of 12500 shares at an average price of $133.47. The insider received $1,668,387.24 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Papa John’s International announced its expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa with its newest franchise partner Kitchen Express LTD, a subsidiary of AAH Limited. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Papa John’s International announced its expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa with its newest franchise partner Kitchen Express LTD, a subsidiary of AAH Limited. The financial terms were not disclosed. What Papa John's Does: Papa John's International Inc operates or franchises thousands of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants globally.

MACOM Technology Solutions