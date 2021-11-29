 Skip to main content

Teleflex Recalls Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device Kits
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 5:54am   Comments
Teleflex Recalls Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device Kits

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFXannounced a worldwide recall of Arrow-Trerotola Over-The-Wire PTD Kit Percutaneous Thrombolytic Device: 7FR. 

  • The FDA classified the recall as a Class I recall, wherein using or exposure to a defective product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.
  • In conjunction with the Arrow Rotator Drive Unit, the Arrow-Trerotola PTD Catheter permits mechanical declotting of native arteriovenous (AV) fistulae and synthetic dialysis grafts.
  • Teleflex initiated the recall in September due to reports indicating that the PTD's Inner lumen detached from the device's basket. 
  • If the inner lumen detaches from the basket, health consequences depend upon whether and where the fractured tip component embolizes. 
  • In most cases, the embolization is local to the treatment target site, allowing retrieval with additional intervention and consequent therapy delay. 
  • In some cases, the embolization could be central or peripheral and result in or threaten to cause local ischemia. 
  • As of November 2021, a total of seven customer complaints have been received for this issue. 
  • In one complaint, a snare was used by the clinician to retrieve the separate lumen from the patient. No long-term patient complications have been reported.
  • Price Action: TFX shares closed down by 3.97% at $305.15 on Friday.

