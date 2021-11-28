 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX Hiring A Spaceport Mixologist For Launch Facility

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2021 5:19pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX Hiring A Spaceport Mixologist For Launch Facility

SpaceX has posted a job listing for a “passionate, experienced” mixologist for its “spaceport” near Brownsville, Texas.

What Happened:  Elon Musk owns roughly 50% of the company which is seeking to hire someone to prepare alcoholic beverages for SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The job posting indicates the mixologist will work on the culinary team serving the SpaceX workforce.

The duties of the job include preparing drinks, including handcrafted cocktails, and to ensure “consistency and compliance with the restaurant’s recipes, portioning, and waste control guidelines.”

Anyone applying should have 2+ years of experience in mixology or cocktail preparation in a bar or restaurant. Additional requirements include the ability to work in a continuously-standing position for 4 or more hours, and the ability to perform frequent bending, stooping, and lifting of objects

The SpaceX job posting doesn’t include a salary, although according to Austin, Texas-based job website Indeed, the average mixologist in the U.S. earns $13.53 an hour.

Why It's Important: Musk is developing what Bloomberg describes as an “empire” in Texas.

Aside from the SpaceX facility, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is building a vehicle manufacturing plant just east of Austin and is relocating its headquarters to the city.

Related Link: SpaceX Launches NASA Dart Mission That Will Crash Into An Asteroid

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Set to Begin Production At Giga Berlin In December: Report
Why Elon Musk Wants Employees To Shift Focus From Expediting Deliveries To Curbing Costs
Elon Musk Supports View That Dogecoin Hodlers Need To Be Wary Of Leveraged Trading
All You Need To Know In Fintech For November 29, 2021
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Apple, Tesla And More
Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com