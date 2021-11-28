Elon Musk's SpaceX Hiring A Spaceport Mixologist For Launch Facility

SpaceX has posted a job listing for a “passionate, experienced” mixologist for its “spaceport” near Brownsville, Texas.

What Happened: Elon Musk owns roughly 50% of the company which is seeking to hire someone to prepare alcoholic beverages for SpaceX’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The job posting indicates the mixologist will work on the culinary team serving the SpaceX workforce.

The duties of the job include preparing drinks, including handcrafted cocktails, and to ensure “consistency and compliance with the restaurant’s recipes, portioning, and waste control guidelines.”

Anyone applying should have 2+ years of experience in mixology or cocktail preparation in a bar or restaurant. Additional requirements include the ability to work in a continuously-standing position for 4 or more hours, and the ability to perform frequent bending, stooping, and lifting of objects

The SpaceX job posting doesn’t include a salary, although according to Austin, Texas-based job website Indeed, the average mixologist in the U.S. earns $13.53 an hour.

Why It's Important: Musk is developing what Bloomberg describes as an “empire” in Texas.

Aside from the SpaceX facility, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is building a vehicle manufacturing plant just east of Austin and is relocating its headquarters to the city.

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash