SpaceX Launches NASA Dart Mission That Will Crash Into An Asteroid
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led SpaceX and U.S. space agency NASA on Wednesday launched the Falcon 9 rocket along the California central coast for a first planetary defense test to redirect an asteroid.
What Happened: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched at the scheduled time of 10:21 p.m. PT Tuesday; both SpaceX and NASA confirmed the deployement nearly an hour later.
On our way!
55 minutes into its flight, the #DARTMission spacecraft has separated from the @SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage, and will soon begin to orient itself toward the Sun. pic.twitter.com/hI6NoQ11zw
— NASA (@NASA) November 24, 2021
The U.S. space agency said the spacecraft would soon begin to orient itself towards the Sun.
Watch Falcon 9 launch @NASA's DART mission – humanity's first planetary defense test to redirect an asteroid https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/XMKYOGAjbB
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 24, 2021
The DART spacecraft will target an asteroid known as Didymos, which is orbiting a larger asteroid called Dimorphos.
Light Show: Souther California residents were treated with an aerial lightshow following the liftoff. Jack Beyer, an aerospace and launch photographer, shared a long-exposure photograph of the Falcon 9 launch.
Long exposure of SpaceX Falcon 9 B1063.3 lofting NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirect Test) mission into space from Vandenberg Space Force Base. This one is for the dinosaurs! @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/PI2E7MYJsI
— Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) November 24, 2021
The space company and the agency shared the liftoff, the separation clips and the return of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship.
Falcon 9's first stage booster landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, completing SpaceX's 95th successful recovery of an orbital class rocket booster pic.twitter.com/tEn34tlVqE
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 24, 2021
Why It Matters: The experimental test attempts to find out if this is an effective way to change an asteroid’s course in the future to avoid a collision with Earth, SpaceX said in a tweet.
The DART spacecraft will crash into Didymos in September 2022 at a speed of about 14,700 miles per hour to change its orbit.
The Didymos system poses no actual impact threat to Earth.
Photo: Courtesy of NASA
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Asteroid Elon Musk NASA space SpaceXNews Tech Best of Benzinga