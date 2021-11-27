 Skip to main content

Apple's Computerized Glasses Will Run On Mac Chips, Launch At The End of 2022
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
The much-awaited Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will launch its computerized glasses at the end of 2022; that's according to analyst Ming-chi Kuo. 

Kuo says the glasses will run on MacBook chips, and the processing power will help the glasses stand out from competitors. 

He indicates the headset would have one processor with the same computing power as the Mac, while another chip would handle sensor-related computing.
Kuo predicts that Apple would position the glasses as a standalone device and not an accessory. 

Apple has been working with Sony on the lenses for these devices

Earlier this month, Apple filed for a new patent for its glasses that will allow only the iPhone owner to clearly view content on the phone's display (using the glasses), and would block others from viewing the screen, by making its content illegible.

The glasses could reportedly be priced between $2,000 and $3,000.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

