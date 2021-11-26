 Skip to main content

68 Biggest Movers From Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 5:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) shares gained 689.4% to settle at $78.94 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 145.6% to settle at $42.30 on Wednesday after tumbling 39% on Tuesday. The company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares climbed 98.5% to close $5.22 on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
  • IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) gained 37.8% to settle at $4.30. IM Cannabis recently announced its unaudited financial results on Monday for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, with revenues of CA$14.4 million ($11.5 million), a sequential increase of approximately 30%.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) surged 32.6% to close at $10.62.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) gained 29.9% to settle at $3.65. Blue Star Foods recently reported $3.73 million in quarterly sales.
  • Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) jumped 23.6% to close at $3.30. Spark Networks 10% owner Osmium Diamond Lp acquired a total of 1654197 shares at an average price of $2.51.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) gained 22.9% to settle at $4.99. Femasys recently posted Q3 loss of $0.19 per share.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) surged 22.2% to close at $10.63 after the company announced a $100 million direct investment from Koch Strategic Platforms.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 22.1% to settle at $2.65.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) jumped 21.5% to close at $10.75.
  • Trio-Tech recently reported Q1 results, posting a 49% year-over-year increase in total revenue.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 20.9% to close at $2.72. Grom Social Enterprises disclosed that its newest division, Curiosity Ink Media, unwrapped Santa.com.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) gained 20.6% to settle at $2.81. Dermata Therapeutics recently announced data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single treatment of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) rose 19.8% to close at $3.81 after the company reported Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue was higher year over year.
  • IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) gained 19.3% to close at $2.60.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) shares rose 19.1% to close at $7.68 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $17 price target.
  • Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) gained 19% to settle at $3.45. Augmedix recently posted a Q3 net loss of $2.859 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) gained 18.8% to close at $4.1350 after the company announced that the first subjects have been enrolled in the MIRA-3 Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating Nyxol Eye Drops in the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) jumped 17.8% to settle at $13.17 amid continued volatility following the stock's IPO earlier in the month.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) gained 17.6% to close at $29.14. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) gained 17.2% to close at $7.10. MyMD Pharma Form 4 filing showed the company’s VP of Operations Paul Rivard bought 15,000 shares of co. stock on Nov. 23.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 17% to close at $3.10.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) jumped 16.9% to settle at $31.50.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) gained 16.3% to close at $15.74. Finch Therapeutics Group recently announced positive topline results from PRISM-EXT, an open-label extension of the PRISM3 Phase 2 trial evaluating CP101 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) jumped 15.8% to close at $60.99 after the company announced it will acquire Flow Commerce for an aggregate purchase price of up to approximately $500 million.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) gained 15.7% to close at $4.06.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) jumped 15.6% to close at $18.80.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals recently reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) gained 15.5% to close at $3.43. Brainstorm Cell recently posted Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 15.5% to close at $107.25 following stock purchases by the company's Co-CEOs.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) gained 14.5% to settle at $19.86
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 14.1% to close at $9.12 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) gained 14.1% to close at $14.21. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTG) climbed 13.5% to settle at $30.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) gained 13.2% to close at $3.85. Reviva Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.
  • BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 11.9% to settle at $0.4700 after Nasdaq granted the company 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirement. The company also entered into favorable credit deal.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) gained 11.4% to close at $23.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised its quarterly dividend.
  • Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) climbed 10.4% to close at $11.23. eCombustible Energy will merge with Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. in a $805 million deal.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) gained 10.3% to close at $6.32. The company recently priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) climbed 10.1% to settle at $35.44 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 9.4% to close at $3.04.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) shares rose 8.3% to close at $3.38.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 31.6% to settle at $1.75 on Wednesday after jumping around 105% on Tuesday.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 29.8% to close at $11.95. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 163% on Tuesday after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares fell 29% to close at $22.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Jefferies downgraded Nordstrom from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $48 to $30.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) declined 28.8% to close at $3.99. Pasithea Therapeutics priced its 8.68 million share private placement at $3.50 per share.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 26.2% to close at $5.39 on Wednesday after jumping over 80% on Tuesday.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 24.1% to close at $17.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares fell 23.3% to close at $7.69 after surging over 40% on Tuesday.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 22.7% to close at $10.20. iSpecimen shares jumped over 48% on Tuesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 21.8% to close at $1.83 after jumping over 75% on Tuesday.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) fell 19.2% to close at $7.20. Centogene reported Q3 sales of €30.2 million, down 17% Y/Y, driven by decreasing revenues from COVID-19 testing.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 19.2% to close at $3.57 after surging 44% on Tuesday.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 18.6% to close at $1.27 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of common stock.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) dropped 17.3% to close at $18.72 following Q3 results.
  • Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) fell 16.2% to close at $7.75.
  • Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) declined 15.5% to close at $14.02 after the company announced the FDA placed the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on a partial clinical hold.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 15.5% to close at $256.90. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued disappointing guidance. Autodesk said it sees Q4 revenue of $1.185 billion to $1.2 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 to $1.47 per share.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares fell 15.1% to close at $44.22 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $48.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) slipped 14% to close at $3.51 following Q3 results.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) declined 12.3% to settle at $15.48
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares fell 12% to close at $5.05. Clarus Therapeutics shares jumped 43% on Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled 'Oral testosterone ester formulations and methods of treating testosterone deficiency comprising same.'
  • Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) dropped 11.4% to close at $39.03 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Noah Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $50 price target.
  • NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) dropped 11.2% to close at $22.59. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) fell 9% to close at $7.09. Gracell Biotechnologies shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company reported members of its senior management team intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company ADSs in the open market over the next 3 months.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) declined 8.8% to settle at $34.94. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $37 to $41.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 7.9% to close at $377.67.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) declined 7.9% to settle at $84.01
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 4.6% to close at $39.25. Abercrombie & Fitch recently reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10% year-on-year, to $905.16 million, beating the analyst consensus of $896.86 million.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

