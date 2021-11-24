 Skip to main content

Anaplan Shares Plunge As Analysts Slash Price Targets Post Q3 Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 1:34pm   Comments
Analysts lowered price targets on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) despite Q3 beat and upbeat outlook. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan lowered the PT to $58 from $67 (11.4% upside) and kept a Neutral. 

  • Rangan sees continued billings volatility but believes Anaplan remains well-positioned to capitalize on a recovery in demand. 
  • However, with incremental competition in the market longer-term, he prefers to own Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) for exposure to increasing digitization within the office of the CFO.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky lowered the PT to $73 from $80 (40.2% upside) and kept an Overweight. 
  • Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the PT to $70 from $90 and kept a Buy.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin lowered PT to $75 from $85 (44.1% upside) and kept an Overweight. 
  • KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered PT to $60 from $80 (15.3% upside) and kept an Overweight.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin lowered PT to $55 from $77 (5.6% upside) and kept an Outperform.
  • Truist analyst Terry Tillman lowered the PT to $70 from $80 (34.5% upside) and kept a Buy.
  • Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi lowered the PT to $70 from $80 and kept a Buy.
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered PT to $70 from $85 and kept a Buy.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a PT of $48, down from $77 (7.8% downside).
  • Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow lowered the PT to $68 from $84 (30.6% upside) and kept an Equal Weight.
  • Price Action: PLAN shares traded lower by 19.8% at $41.78 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for PLAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsHold
Nov 2021Monness, Crespi, HardtMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

