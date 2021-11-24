Anaplan Shares Plunge As Analysts Slash Price Targets Post Q3 Beat
Analysts lowered price targets on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) despite Q3 beat and upbeat outlook. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan lowered the PT to $58 from $67 (11.4% upside) and kept a Neutral.
- Rangan sees continued billings volatility but believes Anaplan remains well-positioned to capitalize on a recovery in demand.
- However, with incremental competition in the market longer-term, he prefers to own Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) for exposure to increasing digitization within the office of the CFO.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky lowered the PT to $73 from $80 (40.2% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi lowered the PT to $70 from $90 and kept a Buy.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin lowered PT to $75 from $85 (44.1% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered PT to $60 from $80 (15.3% upside) and kept an Overweight.
- Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin lowered PT to $55 from $77 (5.6% upside) and kept an Outperform.
- Truist analyst Terry Tillman lowered the PT to $70 from $80 (34.5% upside) and kept a Buy.
- Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi lowered the PT to $70 from $80 and kept a Buy.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill lowered PT to $70 from $85 and kept a Buy.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a PT of $48, down from $77 (7.8% downside).
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow lowered the PT to $68 from $84 (30.6% upside) and kept an Equal Weight.
- Price Action: PLAN shares traded lower by 19.8% at $41.78 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for PLAN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
|Nov 2021
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
