Why Are Marqeta Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
  • Card issuing platform Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ), payments leader Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), and marketplace payment engine Paycast (an SPG company) have collaborated to launch a digital card product.
  • Marqeta supports Paycast with its open API platform, enabling digital builders like Paycast to create modern financial products with control and speed.
  • Paycast will leverage Marqeta’s virtual card functionality, helping Paycast customers to participate in the authorization process, and support anti-fraud measures.
  • Marqeta and Mastercard provided strategic funding to SPG to enhance the Paycast proposition.
  • Mastercard will help use virtual cards on its global card network, providing industry and functional expertise.
  • Price Action: MQ shares traded higher by 9.48% at $22.41 on the last check Wednesday.

