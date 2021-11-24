 Skip to main content

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 4:59am   Comments
Gainers

  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares jumped 162.8% to close at $17.03 after the company announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) shares surged 153.4% to close at $5.60 on Tuesday after the company announced its subsidiary Pasithea Clinics has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray for the treatment of resistant depression in adults.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) surged 104.8% to close at $2.56 after a Zack's Small Cap research note showed a $9 price target on the stock.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) jumped 81.6% to settle at $7.30. HC Wainwright & Co, on Monday, initiated coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 75.9% to settle at $2.34. The company filed proxy statement for annual meeting after the market close on Monday.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 48.5% to close at $13.19. iSpecimen shares jumped over 80% on Monday after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) surged 44% to settle at $4.42. Zacks Small-Cap Research set $27 valuation on MediciNova.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 43% to close at $5.74 after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled 'Oral testosterone ester formulations and methods of treating testosterone deficiency comprising same.'
  • Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) surged 40.7% to settle at $10.02
  • Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) rose 23.2% to close at $4.51 after reporting unaudited Q3 results.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) rose 22.1% to close at $7.79. Gracell Biotech said members of its senior mgmt. team, including, Chair, CEO, CFO, Chief Medical Officer intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company’s ADSs in open market over next 3 months.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) climbed 19.7% to close at $99.91 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) gained 15.1% to settle at $86.50 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) jumped 14.9% to close at $13.82. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) rose 14.7% to close at $2.88. Unicycive Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.37 per share.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 14.7% to settle at $2.42.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) jumped 14.3% to settle at $5.53. The FDA recently cleared Armata Pharmaceuticals’ Investigational New Drug (IND) for Phase 1b/2a study of AP-SA02 in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
  • QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 12.7% to settle at $8.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) gained 11.7% to close at $44.58 following Q3 results.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) surged 9.2% to settle at $144.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) gained 9.1% to close at $3.71.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) surged 8.6% to close at $285.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) jumped 8.3% to close at $51.30. XPeng reported third-quarter revenues that exceeded expectations but the loss per share trailed expectations. The company's gross margins expanded both sequentially and year-over-year.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) gained 6.7% to close at $4.95 after the company announced it was awarded a pilot project with the Department of Defense to prototype fuel-saving technology for tactical vehicles.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) gained 6.3% to close at $60.53. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Western Digital to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $55, implying a 31.7% upside.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 5.8% to settle at $0.8790. Soligenix recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 4.9% to close at $0.4882. The FDA has signed off Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate Phase 2 study of TNX-1900 for migraine.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dipped 71.3% to close at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $9 per share.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares dropped 38.9% to close at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) fell 33.5% to close at $4.30. Enjoy Technology recently posted Q3 loss of $0.83 per share.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 28.1% to close at $8.41. Greenland Technologies will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021.
  • Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) fell 25.3% to close at $10.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) fell 22.2% to settle at $2.25.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) dipped 20.6% to close at $24.13. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $29.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) declined 20% to close at $3.13. Vinco Ventures reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.5% year-on-year, to $2.23 million.
  • Local Bounti Corp. (NYSE: LOCL) dipped 19.1% to settle at $8.01.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) fell 18.7% to close at $12.15.
  • Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) dropped 18% to settle at $6.58. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) dipped 17.6% to settle at $6.10. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Benson Hill with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) fell 17.1% to close at $9.43.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 17% to close at $1.91. PainReform recently posted a net loss of $5.5 million during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) dipped 16.8% to settle at $4.06.
  • Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) fell 16.3% to close at $17.00.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dropped 15.5% to settle at $6.88.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) declined 15.5% to settle at $19.34.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 14.7% to close at $206.64. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported its customers that contribute more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months totaled 2,507, up 94% year-over-year. B of A Securities downgraded Zoom from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $385 to $270.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 13.6% to settle at $213.90 amid overall weakness as a rise in yields weighs on stocks.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 12.6% to close at $41.12 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fell 12.3% to close at $121.01 after the company reported third-quarter FY22 Enterprise sales growth of 0.5% year-on-year, to $11.91 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $11.56 billion. Enterprise comparable sales increased 1.6% versus 23.0% growth last year.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) fell 10.7% to close at $72.34. Andrew R Heyer, Insider at Lovesac, made a large insider sell on November 19, according to a new SEC filing.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 9.3% to close at $33.80. Urban Outfitters posted upbeat earnings and sales results for the third quarter. Its same-store sales climbed 14.6% year-over-year during the quarter.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 8.4% to close at $0.8068. Adamis Pharmaceuticals said sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 came in at $3.4 million.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) fell 7.8% to close at $31.61.
  • Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) dropped 6.3% to close at $46.59 following Q4 results.
  • Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 5.3% to close at $94.41. Hibbett is expected to issue its Q3 earnings release before the market opens on December 3, 2021.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) declined 4.1% to close at $134.55 following Q3 results.

