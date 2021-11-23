 Skip to main content

Papa John's Expands Into Kenya, Uganda Via Franchise Partner Kitchen Express
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZAannounced its expansion into Sub-Saharan Africa with its newest franchise partner Kitchen Express LTD, a subsidiary of AAH Limited. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Kitchen Express LTD plans to open 60 restaurants in Kenya and Uganda. Four of the planned restaurants will open in 2022, beginning in Nairobi.
  • Kitchen Express, which now holds master franchise rights for the Papa Johns brand in Kenya and Uganda, is an affiliate of Hass Petroleum Group, which operates more than 140 petrol stations across 10 countries in Africa.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $130.29 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Contracts Restaurants

