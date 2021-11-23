Japan Earmarks $5.2B For TSM, Micron, Other Chip Plants
- Japan looks to allocate ¥600 billion ($5.2 billion) from its FY21 budget to support advanced semiconductor manufacturers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM), Nikkei Asia reports.
- The Japanese government will invest ¥400 billion in a new factory by TSM in Kumamoto prefecture, southwest Japan.
- The government will invest the remaining ¥200 billion in other factories, including Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) and Japan's Kioxia Holdings.
