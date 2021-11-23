China Gives OK For Release Of 'Matrix Resurrections'

The Chinese government has given its approval for “The Matrix Resurrections” from AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. for a theatrical release, making it the only U.S. film given approval for a year-end distribution to China’s cinemas.

What Happened: According to a Deadline report, Warner’s account on its Weibo social media announced the film “is confirmed to be introduced, and it will be released in theaters nationwide soon!” However, no Chinese release date has been scheduled.

“The Matrix Resurrections” is slated to open in several international markets on Dec. 16, with a premiere in the U.S. and most global markets slated for Dec. 22. This is the fourth installment in the “Matrix” franchise and the first title since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions.”

Why It Matters: The Chinese government limits the number of international films released in the country. A handful of U.S. films were given the green light earlier in the month, including Warner Bros.’ “Dune,” Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) “Jungle Cruise,” Sony Group Corp.'s (NYSE: SONY) animated “Vivo,” MGM Studios release of 007 epic “No Time to Die” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” from ViacomCBS Inc.'s (NASDAQ: VIAC) Paramount Pictures.

Conspicuously absent from Chinese releases are the Marvel Cinematic Universe films released by Disney. China is the world’s most profitable film market — as of mid-November, the country passed the $6.7 billion in ticket sales.

The Chinese government is taking new efforts to strengthen the nation’s film production and exhibition industries. Deadline reported the country’s Film Administration presented its 14th “Five-Year Plan” for the development of Chinese films, with plans to increase the number of movie screens in the country to 100,000 by 2025 and to promote 10 major domestic productions per year.

Photo: Warner Bros.