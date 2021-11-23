21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 201% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. The company filed proxy statement for annual meeting after the market close on Monday.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) rose 103.8% to $18.10 in pre-market trading. iSpecimen shares jumped more than 80% on Monday after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) rose 93.6% to $2.42 in pre-market trading as traders circulated a Zack's Small Cap research note showing a $9 price target on the stock.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) rose 43.5% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Monday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares rose 15.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss. The company also highlighted that 'the Company is continuing to identify opportunities to invest the cash on its balance sheet...to acquire or merge with an existing business.'
- Quantum-Si incorporated. (NASDAQ: QSI) rose 11.4% to $7.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Monday. Quantum-Si recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 11.4% to $5.48 in pre-market trading after climbing 9% on Monday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 10.6% to $0.5090 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.02.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 9.5% to $30.87 in pre-market trading on continued upward momentum after the company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 9.5% to $0.5095 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported publication of paper on antiviral SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor, TNX-3500, in JCI Insight.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 7.2% to $0.89 in pre-market trading. Soligenix recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
Losers
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares fell 17.5% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. Reliance Global Group promoted Jonathan Fortman to Vice President of Acquisitions.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) fell 15.3% to $0.80 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday. BioHiTech Global, last week, said Q3 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) fell 13.8% to $0.7590 in pre-market trading. Adamis Pharmaceuticals said sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 came in at $3.4 million.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 13.3% to $32.32 in pre-market trading. Urban Outfitters posted upbeat earnings and sales results for the third quarter. Its same-store sales climbed 14.6% year-over-year during the quarter.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) fell 12.5% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. PainReform recently posted a net loss of $5.5 million during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares fell 9% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Monday. iPower recently entered into $25 million credit facility with JPMorgan Chase.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 8.7% to $221.19 in pre-market trading. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday. The company reported its customers that contribute more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months totaled 2,507, up 94% year-over-year.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares fell 8.3% to $4.08 in pre-market trading following a 9% decline in the previous session.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares fell 7.2% to $17.58 in pre-market trading after declining 28% on Monday. Oramed's Oravax Medical Unit recently reported a joint venture with Genomma Lab to develop, commercialize oral COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 7.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. Borr Drilling, earlier in November, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
