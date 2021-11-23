 Skip to main content

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cano Health, Moderna And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is down around 30%. With the company having a very good management and the stock not being expensive, he recommended buying a "little more."

Regarding Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), Cramer recommended to "sell half right here."

"Honestly, look, there’s some luck involved here because the stuff that they do, I think, is a little more commodity-oriented than a lot of people believe," he said.

The "Mad Money" host said Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is "very hard" for him and recommended holding the stock. He also recommended buying more Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) stock because "that’s a play on the idea that Alzheimer’s, they’ve got something."

Price Action: Shares of Cano Health dropped 7.6% to close at $9.55, while Ambarella’s stock lost 3.9% to settle at $181.33 on Monday. Moderna shares jumped 7.2%, while Eli Lilly edged lower by 0.1%.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas