Netflix Employee At Center of Dave Chappelle Protests Resigns, Says 'Relieved To Have Closure'
A Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) employee who organized protests against the streaming of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer” has resigned.
What Happened: Terra Field, a transgender engineer who was suspended and later reinstated by Netflix in October, announced the resignation on Twitter and also posted a link to the resignation letter.
I resigned from Netflix yesterday, you can read my resignation letter below. I'm not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved. https://t.co/K6Bt5is5wz #NetflixWalkout
— Terra Field (@RainofTerra) November 22, 2021
“This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure,” Field said in the resignation letter.
Field said the decision to resign was taken after Netflix ousted B. Pagels-Minor, a former colleague, for allegedly leaking confidential information on the Chappelle special.
Field thanked Netflix’s Base OS team as well as the company’s employee resource group Trans* for their support.
Why It Matters: The Dave Chappelle show was considered by a growing number of Netflix employees as being transphobic and homophobic.
Field, along with B. Pagels-Minor, had organized a company-wide walkout on Oct. 20 to protest the Chappelle special as well as the Netflix executive leadership’s continued defense of the comic.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had dismissed statements by the streaming giant’s employees that warned offensive comments made about the LGBTQ demographic on the show could create real-life violence against the community.
Price Action: Netflix closed almost 2.9% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $659.20, but rose 0.2% in the after-hours session to $660.77.
Photo: Dave Chappelle, courtesy of Netflix.
