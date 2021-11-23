 Skip to main content

Netflix Employee At Center of Dave Chappelle Protests Resigns, Says 'Relieved To Have Closure'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 4:07am   Comments
A Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) employee who organized protests against the streaming of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer” has resigned.

What Happened: Terra Field, a transgender engineer who was suspended and later reinstated by Netflix in October, announced the resignation on Twitter and also posted a link to the resignation letter.

“This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure,” Field said in the resignation letter.

Field said the decision to resign was taken after Netflix ousted B. Pagels-Minor, a former colleague, for allegedly leaking confidential information on the Chappelle special.

Field thanked Netflix’s Base OS team as well as the company’s employee resource group Trans* for their support.

Why It Matters: The Dave Chappelle show was considered by a growing number of Netflix employees as being transphobic and homophobic.

Field, along with B. Pagels-Minor, had organized a company-wide walkout on Oct. 20 to protest the Chappelle special as well as the Netflix executive leadership’s continued defense of the comic.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos had dismissed statements by the streaming giant’s employees that warned offensive comments made about the LGBTQ demographic on the show could create real-life violence against the community.

Price Action: Netflix closed almost 2.9% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $659.20, but rose 0.2% in the after-hours session to $660.77.

Photo: Dave Chappelle, courtesy of Netflix.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dave Chapelle LGBTQ SVODNews General Best of Benzinga

