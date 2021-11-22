40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) shares climbed 126.5% to $11.12 after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) gained 34% to $12.77 after the company completed its first commercial orbital launch for the United States Space Force.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) jumped 25.1% to $20.48 after Ericsson agreed to buy the company for an equity value of $5.3 billion.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) surged 19.3% to $7.44 after the company announced a positive regulatory update for its type 1 diabetes treatment.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 19% to $1.44 after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) jumped 19% to $21.96. Alden Global Capital confirmed earlier report that the company offered to acquire Lee Enterprises for $24 per share.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 17.4% to $6.44. Partner Communications is expected to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 29, 2021.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) jumped 17.3% to $18.77. Navitas Semiconductor and Anker Innovations, recently announced the signing of a new strategic partnership.
- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) gained 14.9% to $4.0450. MultiPlan, last week, appointed Jim Head as new CFO.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 13.2% to $11.83. Molecular Partners, last week, announced its ACTIV-3 global clinical study of Ensovibep did not pass the futility criteria.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) gained 12.8% to $15.50.
- WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) gained 12.2% to $9.77.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) surged 11.5% to $30.99. JP Morgan upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $41 price target.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) rose 10.5% to $20.04.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) gained 9.9% to $17.80. Several analyst firms initiated coverage on Rent The Runway with a huge upside to the company's price target.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 9.2% to $33.54.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) gained 8.9% to $6.93.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 8% to $4.6650 after the company announced it received a receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company. So-Young reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 6.3% to $0.9910. CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Director, Chairman and CEO He Wei-Wu bought 400,000 shares at an average price of $0.98.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 6% to $4.09. Vinco Ventures is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Losers
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) shares fell 26.7% to $6.47. Gracell Biotechnologies, on Friday, said it was granted FDA orphan drug designation for its FastCAR-enabled dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy candidate GC012F for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 26% to $21.07. Biotech reporter Adam Feuerstein tweets '$AUPH didn't just file a mixed shelf on Friday, it also entered into a $250M ATM stock sale agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald. The buyout speculation looks well past its expiration date.'
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) fell 23.9% to $9.90. Snow Lake Resources gained more than 73% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $7.50 per share.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares fell 21.9% to $7.73. Greenland Technologies shares jumped 90% on Friday after the company highlighted the launch of a second electric industrial vehicle line.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) dipped 19.6% to $3.51.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) dropped 19.5% to $3.71. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 17.5% to $85.82. Cerence reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% year-on-year to $98.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beat the consensus of $0.56. Meanwhile, the company provided the first quarter and fiscal 2022 forecast below Wall Street view, amidst production challenges faced by its customers due to semiconductor shortages.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 16.2% to $2.0714. Mammoth Energy Services shares climbed around 13% on Friday after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) dropped 15.7% to $32.35.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) fell 15.3% to $3.58
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 14.4% to $20.59. Niu Technologies reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.1% year-on-year, to RMB 1.23 billion ($190.3 million), missing the analyst consensus of $217.3 million.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) shares fell 14.3% to $14.67 after jumping over 50% on Friday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares declined 14.3% to $22.58. Oramed's Oravax Medical Unit recently reported a joint venture with Genomma Lab to develop, commercialize oral COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 13.4% to $2.9450.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) dropped 12.7% to $45.72.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) fell 12% to $113.06.
- Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) dropped 10% to $20.00.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares declined 9% to $124.68.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) shares fell 7.8% to $11.72 after declining 10% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 7.2% to $33.57.
