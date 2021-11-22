 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Is Now The Second Most Valued Company Listed In China
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Is Now The Second Most Valued Company Listed In China

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd, popularly known as CATL, has quietly risen through the ranks, thanks to the burgeoning demand for EV batteries to power green energy vehicles.

CATL Climbs to Second Spot: Shares of CATL, which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, rallied to a record high Monday amid expectations the battery manufacturer will be included in the CSI 300 Index, which tracks China-listed stocks.

The index, which is jointly owned by the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, is expected to announce the rebalancing on Dec. 13.

With the rally, CATL's market capitalization has overtaken the valuation of state lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (PNK: IDCBY) by a narrow margin.

CATL ended Monday's session with a market capitalization of 1.586 trillion yuan ($248.50 billion) compared to the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China's $1.55 trillion yuan.

CATL now only lags behind only Chinese liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd, which boasts of a market cap of $2.329 trillion yuan.

Related Link: Tesla, Nio Supplier CATL Seeks To Raise $9B In Bid To Expand Lithium-Ion Battery Production

Why It's Important: CATL is the market leader in EV batteries, and had a robust 34% share of the market for the January to August period, according to SNE Research. South Korea's LG Electronics stood second with a share of 21.5%.

CATL is the chief EV battery supplier for major players in the auto industry, including Tesla, Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and Daimler AG (PNK: DDAIF).

The stock is poised for further gains in the run-up to the potential index inclusion.

The inclusion could lead to global fund managers buying about 12.9. billion yuan of CATL stock and passively managed funds that track the CSI 300 allocating 5.16 billion yuan, the South China Morning Post reported, citing Chinese brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan Group.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Musk Tapers Stake Sale, Apple Car Chatter Resurfaces, XPeng Unveils New SUV, Rivian, Lucid Caught Up In Irrational Exuberance And More

Photo: CATL

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Leapfrogs Volkswagen To Become The Third Most Valuable Automaker
Cathie Wood Says Ark Invest Didn't Expect This When It Did Its Own Bitcoin Study
Astra Space Makes It To Orbit Faster Than SpaceX: What Investors Should Know
Tesla Insider Sold Over $1.3M In Company Stock
Elon Musk: I Compose Half Of My Tweets On 'A Porcelain Throne'
Fed News: Investors Waiting on New Chair Nominee & Taper Update
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CATL Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited CSI 300 Index electric vehiclesNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com