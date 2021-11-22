 Skip to main content

DoubleVerify Shares Pop On Bullish Analyst Ratings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 9:54am   Comments
  • Analysts assigned DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) with Buy ratings.
  • Truist analyst Youssef Squali upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $38 price target, implying a 15.7% upside. 
  • Squali says that the recent pullback in DoubleVerify shares offers an attractive buying opportunity, as he sees the risk/reward as compelling. 
  • Since its April IPO, the solid earnings performance, augmented by two recent acquisitions, is likely to drive faster than expected growth in FY22 and beyond.
  • Cannonball Research analyst Vasily Karasyov initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $42 price target, implying a 28% upside. 
  • Current consensus estimates "are doable," and there is room for upside from better programmatic market conditions and/or execution. 
  • DoubleVerify's software platform enables advertisers to increase the efficiency and quality of their digital spending by preventing fraud and measuring such parameters as viewability and geography.
  • Price Action: DV shares traded higher by 4.15% at $32.84 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for DV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

