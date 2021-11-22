DoubleVerify Shares Pop On Bullish Analyst Ratings
- Analysts assigned DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) with Buy ratings.
- Truist analyst Youssef Squali upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $38 price target, implying a 15.7% upside.
- Squali says that the recent pullback in DoubleVerify shares offers an attractive buying opportunity, as he sees the risk/reward as compelling.
- Since its April IPO, the solid earnings performance, augmented by two recent acquisitions, is likely to drive faster than expected growth in FY22 and beyond.
- Cannonball Research analyst Vasily Karasyov initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $42 price target, implying a 28% upside.
- Current consensus estimates "are doable," and there is room for upside from better programmatic market conditions and/or execution.
- DoubleVerify's software platform enables advertisers to increase the efficiency and quality of their digital spending by preventing fraud and measuring such parameters as viewability and geography.
- Price Action: DV shares traded higher by 4.15% at $32.84 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for DV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|May 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
