 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2021 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January.

According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter.

The ET7 will initially be delivered at a rate of a few hundred units per month, with capacity ramping up over a two to three-month period. The ET7 will be the fourth Nio vehicle to be offered for sale.

Related Link: Nio Expected To Begin Taking Bookings For ET7 In January

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

NIO Price Action: Nio has traded as high as $66.99 and as low as $30.71 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.29% at $40.32 at time of publication.

Photo: bfishadow from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021
Nio Expected To Begin Taking Bookings For ET7 In January
Alibaba, Baidu And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Dip In Hong Kong Amid Weak Financial Reports; JD, Tencent Strike Gains
EV Week In Review: Musk Tapers Stake Sale, Apple Car Chatter Resurfaces, XPeng Unveils New SUV, Rivian, Lucid Caught Up In Irrational Exuberance And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cnEVport why it's movingNews Rumors Retail Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com