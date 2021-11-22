 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Digital, Joby Aviation And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marathon Digital, Joby Aviation And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cramer said Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) is a "pure spec on 3D," but also added that he likes it more than Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DDD).

Cramer said he prefers to own cypto instead of investing in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA). He also commented that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been good to him.

When asked about Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), Cramer said he prefers Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) over it, as Blade is an inexpensive stock.

The "Mad Money" host said AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) is an aviation thing. With Boeing (NYSE: BA) moving sharply lower [on Friday], he sees an opportunity in the stock.

Cramer commented that all entertainment companies are down right now, when asked about CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI). He likes The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stock in the entertainment industry.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is a spec stock, Cramer said.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($ETH + ASLE)

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Nowhere On The Map But These Coins Struck Massive Gains Past Week — With One Up Over 280%
Avalanche May Be Battling Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Over Market Cap But It Really Has A Bone To Pick With Ethereum
Bitcoin Dip Excites Investors, Trader Sees Ethereum Headed To $10K, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Struggle
Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Weekly Sales: Bored Apes, Mutant Apes Continue Strong Sales, Wolf Game And Doodles Join Top Ten
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried May Have Had One Of The Best 2021 Crypto Callouts: How Much Solana Is Up Since Tweet
Dogecoin Is The Most 'Googled' Crypto In The United States
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim CramerNews Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com