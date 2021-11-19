Tesla Now Offers A Gift Card Option In Elon Musk's And The Internet's Favorite Numbers: $69 And $420

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) loyal fan base now has another reason to cheer, as the EV giant is providing a gift card option.

Tesla has made available on Tesla Shop gift cards with predefined denominations that include $50, $69, $100 and $420. Users are also given the option of specifying a custom dollar.

The addition of $69 and $420 comes as no surprise, given Elon Musk's sometimes humorous fixation with these numbers, which overtly refer to sex and cannabis. Musk once followed 69 people on Twitter and he was planning to take Tesla private for $420 per share.

The gift cards are visible in a purchaser's Tesla account, which is mandatory to make the purchase.

Customers can purchase up to four Tesla Gift Cards per order and each will have a $500 limit, thereby rendering the maximum amount that can be purchased per order to $2,000.

The gift cards are digital and will be delivered directly to the owner's Tesla account, in line with the company's focus on a sustainable future. These could be used for purchasing Tesla's exclusive apparel and lifestyle products as well as popular vehicle accessories and charging products from Tesla Shop.

The gift cards can only be redeemed in U.S. Tesla Shop. The gift card code cannot be shared among multiple Tesla accounts. Payments can be split between a gift card and a credit card.

If a user wants to return a product that was originally purchased using a Tesla Gift Card, it will be refunded to the original form of payment.

The gift cards cannot be returned, resold, canceled or used to purchase other Tesla Gift Cards. It has no expiration period and there is no additional fee associated with it.