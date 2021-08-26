 Skip to main content

Tesla's Refreshed iOS App Is Live And Looking Better Than Ever

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 11:24am
Drivers of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles have convenient control over its function, charging and temperature through a smartphone app found on Android or iOS. The app has remained largely unchanged, besides a few added capabilities, throughout the years.

Now Tesla has updated their iOS app — the ETA for Android is still unknown — and the cosmetic and functional changes have fans excited. The official release notes detail some of the changes: 

  • Refreshed vehicle and energy homepage
  • Streamlined Summon experience
  • Enhanced phone key support — vehicle no longer needs to be selected
  • Send commands to the vehicle immediately upon opening the app
  • Use Go Off-Grid to seamlessly disconnect your home from the Grid with Powerwall
  • Shop the Tesla catalog and view and manage your orders (available in select countries)
  • View Supercharging history and ability to pay outstanding Supercharging or service balance (available in select countries)

The biggest improvements on the vehicle side of the app include enhancements for owners of multiple Teslas. Before, owners would have to open up the app and select the Tesla they wanted to drive before the key would automatically work. Now, any vehicle in the app will be unlocked by simply walking up to it and opening the door with the phone in your pocket. 

The app now allows owners to send commands to the car before it wakes up. When the vehicle is in a deep sleep, it could take time for it to wake up before a command, such as setting the climate temperature, could be sent. Now owners can adjust their settings in the app and the command will be done as soon as the car is ready. 

Overall, the app brings many welcome changes. Now owners are hoping a similar visual update will come to their in-car software. The refreshed Tesla Model S came with a much-improved UI, but the update has yet to be seen in older models. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

