 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embraer's OGMA Inks New Agreement With Pratt & Whitney On GTF Engine Maintenance
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Embraer's OGMA Inks New Agreement With Pratt & Whitney On GTF Engine Maintenance
  • Embraer SA's (NYSE: ERJ) OGMA signed a new contract with Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) company, to include maintenance of GTF engines that power E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft.
  • OGMA joined Pratt & Whitney's GTF MRO network last year to maintain PW1100G-JM GTF engines, which power the new generation of commercial aircraft, namely the Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) A320neo family. The capability is extending to include the PW1900G engine this year.
  • OGMA is investing €80 million in total, mostly in the first four years of the project.
  • Over the 30-year term of the contract between OGMA and P&W, more than €13 billion in revenue is expected.
  • The project creates nearly 500 jobs over the next few years and allows OGMA to triple its turnover to about €600 million per year.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 2.69% at $14.82 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

Embraer Secures Contract From Overland Airways For Up To Six E175s
Embraer Inks MoU With multiSIM To Develop Training Solutions
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Embraer Stock Flies As UBS Turns Bullish
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com