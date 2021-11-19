Analysts Bump Up Ingersoll Rand Price Target Post Investor Day
- Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $68, from $58.
- O'Dea says he was "impressed" with Ingersoll-Rand's investor day "on a number of fronts" and views Ingersoll as one of the best multi-year set-ups on organic growth, M&A growth, margin expansion, and earnings growth.
- IR has attractive exposure to key themes like digitalization, energy transition, and ESG, which O'Dea expects stronger relative valuation than the EEMI group.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised the price target to $67 from $63 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the investor day.
- Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target from $59 to $62 and maintained a Neutral rating.
- Price Action: IR shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $61.60 during the premarket session on Friday.
Latest Ratings for IR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
