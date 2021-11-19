 Skip to main content

Analysts Bump Up Ingersoll Rand Price Target Post Investor Day
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Analysts Bump Up Ingersoll Rand Price Target Post Investor Day
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $68, from $58.
  • O'Dea says he was "impressed" with Ingersoll-Rand's investor day "on a number of fronts" and views Ingersoll as one of the best multi-year set-ups on organic growth, M&A growth, margin expansion, and earnings growth.
  • IR has attractive exposure to key themes like digitalization, energy transition, and ESG, which O'Dea expects stronger relative valuation than the EEMI group.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase raised the price target to $67 from $63 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares post the investor day.
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh raised the price target from $59 to $62 and maintained a Neutral rating.
  • Price Action: IR shares are trading higher by 1.15% at $61.60 during the premarket session on Friday.

Latest Ratings for IR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2021Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

