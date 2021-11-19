Dillard's Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend
- Dillard's Inc (NYSE: DDS) announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $15.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock.
- The dividend announcement follows the company's recent financial performance. It reported Q3 revenue of $1.4 billion, a 44% year-on-year growth.
- The special dividend is payable December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2021.
- The company also announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.
- Dillard held $619.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Price Action: DDS shares closed higher by 4.68% at $368.38 on Thursday.
