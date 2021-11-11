 Skip to main content

Dillard's Shares Jump On Solid Sales, Margin Growth In Q3
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $1.48 billion. Total retail sales increased 47%.
  • Comparable retail sales increased 48%, and the retail gross margin expanded 1010 basis points Y/Y to 46.7%.
  • Compared to Q3 of 2019, total retail sales increased 9%. Comparable store retail sales increased 12% versus 3Q19.
  • The gross profit margin for the quarter expanded 1050 basis points to 46.2%.
  • The operating expenses totaled $393.2 million or 26.5% of sales, versus $318.2 million or 31.0% of sales last year.
  • The company held $619.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $728 million.
  • EPS was $9.81 versus $1.43 in Q3 FY20.
  • Dillard’s noted it monitors the continuing supply chain issues, particularly shipping delays and disruptions in the global transportation network.
  • Price Action: DDS shares are trading higher by 9.48% at $324.05 on the last check Thursday.

