Dillard's Shares Jump On Solid Sales, Margin Growth In Q3
- Dillard’s Inc (NYSE: DDS) reported third-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 44.6% year-on-year to $1.48 billion. Total retail sales increased 47%.
- Comparable retail sales increased 48%, and the retail gross margin expanded 1010 basis points Y/Y to 46.7%.
- Compared to Q3 of 2019, total retail sales increased 9%. Comparable store retail sales increased 12% versus 3Q19.
- The gross profit margin for the quarter expanded 1050 basis points to 46.2%.
- The operating expenses totaled $393.2 million or 26.5% of sales, versus $318.2 million or 31.0% of sales last year.
- The company held $619.7 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $728 million.
- EPS was $9.81 versus $1.43 in Q3 FY20.
- Dillard’s noted it monitors the continuing supply chain issues, particularly shipping delays and disruptions in the global transportation network.
- Price Action: DDS shares are trading higher by 9.48% at $324.05 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas