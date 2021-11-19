20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) rose 29.9% to $2.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 27.8% to $8.78 in pre-market trading after the FDA gave rare pediatric disease designation to the company’s treatment for infant heart condition.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) rose 26.8% to $11.39 in pre-market trading after the company said it was granted FDA orphan drug designation for its FastCAR-enabled dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy candidate GC012F for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) shares rose 26.8% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to accelerate buyback in public market in lieu of previously announced secondary offering and concurrent stock repurchase.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) rose 21% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) rose 20.4% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) rose 12.3% to $706.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22.
- IonQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONQ) rose 7.8% to $30.14 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday. IonQ recently reported Q3 results and raised FY21 bookings guidance.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 6.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday. Organigram is launching a new wellness brand - Monjour, which is offering high-quality, CBD-forward products.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.5% to $11.50 in pre-market trading on report that Germany is set to legalize marijuana nationwide.
Losers
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) shares fell 33.1% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after reporting top-line results from global Phase 2 trial of CBP-201 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 28.2% to $2.24 in pre-market trading after the company priced the public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $2.10 per share.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 22.8% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after tumbling 13% on Thursday.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares fell 22.4% to $35.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 11.3% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) fell 9.5% to $9.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of 8 million share secondary offering at $9.50 per share.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares fell 8.7% to $200.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 7.1% to $277.98 in pre-market trading. Workday posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and announced intent to acquire VNDLY for $510 million. The company also said it sees Q4 subscription revenue of $1.216 billion to $1.218 billion.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 6.1% to $149.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 4.3% to $114.41 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
