Tesla, Electric SUVs See Disappointing Reviews From Consumer Reports
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Tesla, Electric SUVs See Disappointing Reviews From Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports ranked Tesla Inc NASDAQ: TSLA) next to last for reliability among 28 automakers.

Tesla vehicles and electric SUVs from competitors are among the least reliable models sold in the United States, according to Consumer Reports.

"Electric SUVs as a vehicle category is the absolute bottom in terms of reliability," Jake Fisher, director of vehicle testing at Consumer Reports, said Thursday during a presentation to the Detroit Automotive Press Association.

Consumer Reports rated the reliability of Tesla's Model 3 as average, but the rest of Tesla's vehicle lineup came in with below-average ratings.

Tesla's Model Y SUV showed problems with poorly fitting body panels, issues with climate control and leaks, according to Fisher. The Model X SUV is also said to have problems with its falcon wing doors.

Lexus was the top-ranked brand overall in the survey. Among Detroit automaker brands, Buick was the only one in the top 10.

Buick's China-assembled Envision was the most reliable compact luxury SUV, according to the Consumer Reports survey.

Buick is a division of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Lexus is a division of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM).

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Reports Jake FisherNews Media

