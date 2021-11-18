 Skip to main content

Mariah Carey Offers Preview Of Apple TV+ Christmas Special
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
Mariah Carey has previewed her new holiday special for Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ that is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 3.

What Happened: Carey shared a trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” on her Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page. In the trailer, Carey’s curvaceous figure is encased in a gold dress while a small army of dancers, backup singers and musicians accompany her in a glitzy old-school production number.

Carey is joined in the trailer by Khalid and Kirk Franklin, along with her 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The pop diva welcomes the arrival of her production by insisting, “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world.”

Why It Matters: Carey has become a holiday season staple since the 1994 release of her chart-topping song “All I Want for Christmas.” She re-recorded the song twice, once in 2010 and again as a duet with Justin Bieber in 2011, and the song inspired a 2015 children’s book and a 2017 animated film.

Carey starred in a 2020 Apple TV+ special “Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special” that was widely praised. For her new special, Carey will perform the new song “Fall in Love at Christmas” with Khalid and Franklin and a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” that she first performed on the 1994 album “Merry Christmas.”

Photo: Apple TV+

