Mariah Carey Offers Preview Of Apple TV+ Christmas Special

Mariah Carey has previewed her new holiday special for Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ that is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 3.

What Happened: Carey shared a trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” on her Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) page. In the trailer, Carey’s curvaceous figure is encased in a gold dress while a small army of dancers, backup singers and musicians accompany her in a glitzy old-school production number.

Carey is joined in the trailer by Khalid and Kirk Franklin, along with her 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. The pop diva welcomes the arrival of her production by insisting, “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world.”

Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨� #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

See Also: Benzinga Live: $LGVN Exclusive Interview, $BABA $NVDA Earnings Review

Why It Matters: Carey has become a holiday season staple since the 1994 release of her chart-topping song “All I Want for Christmas.” She re-recorded the song twice, once in 2010 and again as a duet with Justin Bieber in 2011, and the song inspired a 2015 children’s book and a 2017 animated film.

Carey starred in a 2020 Apple TV+ special “Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special” that was widely praised. For her new special, Carey will perform the new song “Fall in Love at Christmas” with Khalid and Franklin and a new rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” that she first performed on the 1994 album “Merry Christmas.”

Photo: Apple TV+