 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Sees Growing Iranian Spying Threat On IT Sector
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Sees Growing Iranian Spying Threat On IT Sector
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFThas observed multiple Iranian threat actors targeting the IT services sector in attacks that aim to steal sign-in credentials belonging to downstream customer networks to enable further attacks. 
  • The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) and Digital Security Unit (DSU) assess this as part of a broader spying objective to compromise organizations of interest to the Iranian regime.
  • As India and other nations rise as major IT services hubs, more nation-state actors follow the supply chain to target these providers’ public and private sector customers worldwide, matching nation-state interests.
  • Microsoft has issued over 1,600 notifications to over 40 IT companies in response to Iranian targeting, compared to 48 in 2020.
  • The focus of several Iranian threat groups on the IT sector notably spiked in the last six months.
  • Most of the targeting focuses on IT services companies based in India and several companies based in Israel and the United Arab Emirates. 
  • The U.S. government, and counterparts in Australia and the U.K., warned that Iran-backed attackers have been exploiting Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) vulnerabilities since at least March and a Microsoft Exchange ProxyShell vulnerability since October, TechCrunch reported.
  • The attackers aimed to gain access to U.S. critical infrastructure organizations in the transport and public health sectors and organizations in Australia for follow-on operations like data exfiltration, extortion, and ransomware deployment.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.59% at $341.13 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Nvidia Is on Top But AMD Awaits in the Metaverse
Global Dividend Payouts Rise In 2021 As Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil And AT&T Lead The Way
9 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Day In Market History: Minecraft Launches
Amazon Cloud Shifts Focus On Health, Auto, Telecom To Beat Microsoft, Google
Is the $120 Billion Recruiting Industry Ripe for Disruption? Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn Thinks So
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com