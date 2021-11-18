Microsoft Sees Growing Iranian Spying Threat On IT Sector
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has observed multiple Iranian threat actors targeting the IT services sector in attacks that aim to steal sign-in credentials belonging to downstream customer networks to enable further attacks.
- The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) and Digital Security Unit (DSU) assess this as part of a broader spying objective to compromise organizations of interest to the Iranian regime.
- As India and other nations rise as major IT services hubs, more nation-state actors follow the supply chain to target these providers’ public and private sector customers worldwide, matching nation-state interests.
- Microsoft has issued over 1,600 notifications to over 40 IT companies in response to Iranian targeting, compared to 48 in 2020.
- The focus of several Iranian threat groups on the IT sector notably spiked in the last six months.
- Most of the targeting focuses on IT services companies based in India and several companies based in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
- The U.S. government, and counterparts in Australia and the U.K., warned that Iran-backed attackers have been exploiting Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) vulnerabilities since at least March and a Microsoft Exchange ProxyShell vulnerability since October, TechCrunch reported.
- The attackers aimed to gain access to U.S. critical infrastructure organizations in the transport and public health sectors and organizations in Australia for follow-on operations like data exfiltration, extortion, and ransomware deployment.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.59% at $341.13 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.