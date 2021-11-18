 Skip to main content

Disney Cruise Line To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids Ages 5 And Up
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Disney Cruise Line To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids Ages 5 And Up

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) will mandate that all passengers on its Disney Cruise Line ages 5 and up must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

What Happened: In a statement on the company’s website, Disney Cruise Line said the new requirement will go into effect beginning on or after Jan. 13, 2022, and will be a requirement for both U.S. and international passengers.

Passengers who are not vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken between one-to-three days before the sailing date, while travelers between the ages of 5 and 11 can also undergo that testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before Jan. 13.

As for passengers under the age of 5, Disney is requiring that they complete the testing requirements.

Related Link: Disney Covers Up Jessica Rabbit's Considerable Cleavage For Theme Park Ride

Why It Happened: Reports of COVID-19 resurgences in parts of the U.S. and Europe have offered an unpleasant reminder that the pandemic has yet to be parked forever in the history books. Disney is the first cruise company requiring vaccinations for child passengers.

“We are resuming sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures, considering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts,” said Disney Cruise Line.

Photo: Disney Cruise Line

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: children Covid-19 COVID-19 vaccinations Disney Cruise Line

