 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable New Relic Insider Trades $450K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Notable New Relic Insider Trades $450K In Company Stock

William Staples, Insider at New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 16, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William Staples exercised options to purchase 8,393 New Relic shares for $0 on November 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $120.41 to $122.00 to raise a total of $450,877 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Staples still owns 23,245 shares of New Relic worth $2,738,725.00.

New Relic shares are trading down 1.69% at $117.82 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of New Relic's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NEWR)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On New Relic, DraftKings And More
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; Tactile Systems Technology Shares Plummet
Expert Ratings For New Relic
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Roblox Jumps After Q3 Results; LifeStance Health Group Shares slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells William StaplesNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com