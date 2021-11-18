Trip.com Signs Strategic Agreement With Wyndham Hotels
- Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) has signed a strategic global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH). The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Trip.com Group users can discover over 9,000 global hotels by Wyndham across 22 brands from luxury to economy, including over 1,600 hotels in the Asia Pacific region.
- The strategic agreement builds upon Trip.com and Wyndham's long-standing relationship through corporate travel partnerships and a host of distribution campaigns.
- Both companies will increase their collaboration on travel marketing initiatives and an array of tactical campaigns, such as 618 Sales, Ctrip Member Day, 99 Hotel Festival, and 1028 Trip.com Group Anniversary.
- "This agreement will enrich our accommodation inventory for travelers and ensure that we remain their go-to travel companion as regional and global travel recovers," said Ray Chen, CEO of Accommodation Business at Trip.com.
- Price Action: TCOM shares closed lower by 2.00% at $29.37 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.