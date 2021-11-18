 Skip to main content

Franklin Templeton Sees China's Alibaba, Tencent Triumph In Future
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 8:59am   Comments
  • While China's internet giants have taken a beating this year, the digitalization implies these companies will stay industry leaders in the "long-term," according to Franklin Templeton Investments, Bloomberg reports.
  • "You might have to wait a while for them to recover, but all those names are very powerful for China and will continue to be," CIO Manraj Sekhon said.
  • The Hang Seng Tech Index dominated by internet bellwethers like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) rebounded in recent weeks yet remains over 40% below its February peak. 
  • Sekhon is also exploring investments in China's renewables industry, particularly in the electric-vehicle and solar sectors.
  • Related Content: How China's Continued Fintech Crackdown Affect Alibaba And Others?
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 6.68% at $150.97 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

