 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3M Collaborates With Intel's Mobileye To Improve Road Safety
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
3M Collaborates With Intel's Mobileye To Improve Road Safety
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and Mobileye, an Intel Corp  (NASDAQ: INTC) company, have collaborated to advance road safety by bringing crowdsourced infrastructure asset data to transportation agencies through the 3M Roadway Safety Asset Manager platform.
  • The platform puts roadway safety assets in one, easy to navigate cloud-based solution and helps transportation authorities manage their road assets. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Mobileye's crowdsourced mapping technology provides artificial intelligence and computer-vision technologies to help automate the mapping, monitoring, and maintenance prioritization of roadway assets.
  • Mobileye's technology will be leveraged with the 3M Roadway Safety Asset Manager, a cloud-based application for tracking the condition and maintenance of roadway assets.
  • The collaboration between the parties will enable transportation authorities to modernize their asset management tools with frequently updated asset data, helping meet their operational and safety goals.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $183.75, while INTC is lower by 0.47% at $50.37 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + MMM)

Qualcomm Claims Unabated Growth Without Apple Which Aims Towards Self Sufficiency By 2023
Lucid And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Industry Insights: Will The Strong Demand For Industrial Real Estate Continue?
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
If You Invested $1,000 In AMD When It Unveiled Ryzen Lineup Of Processors, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
Craig-Hallum Sees Huge Upside In PDF Solutions Believing Intel As Possible Customer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com