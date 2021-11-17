3M Collaborates With Intel's Mobileye To Improve Road Safety
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and Mobileye, an Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) company, have collaborated to advance road safety by bringing crowdsourced infrastructure asset data to transportation agencies through the 3M Roadway Safety Asset Manager platform.
- The platform puts roadway safety assets in one, easy to navigate cloud-based solution and helps transportation authorities manage their road assets. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Mobileye's crowdsourced mapping technology provides artificial intelligence and computer-vision technologies to help automate the mapping, monitoring, and maintenance prioritization of roadway assets.
- Mobileye's technology will be leveraged with the 3M Roadway Safety Asset Manager, a cloud-based application for tracking the condition and maintenance of roadway assets.
- The collaboration between the parties will enable transportation authorities to modernize their asset management tools with frequently updated asset data, helping meet their operational and safety goals.
- Price Action: MMM shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $183.75, while INTC is lower by 0.47% at $50.37 on the last check Wednesday.
