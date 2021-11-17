 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Aviation Supplies Avionics, Power Systems For Gulfstream G400, G800 Jets
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
Share:
GE Aviation Supplies Avionics, Power Systems For Gulfstream G400, G800 Jets
  • General Electric Co's (NYSE: GEGE Aviation supplies the data concentration network, advanced power management system, and health management system for the recently unveiled Gulfstream G400 and Gulfstream G800 business jets.
  • The data concentration network for the G400 and G800 is common from the G500 and G600 and builds on GE's common core system from the Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 787.
  • The system connects equipment across the aircraft with information, commands, and electrical power.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.60% at $101.7 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Ominous Death Cross Forms On General Electric's Chart
This Day In Market History: Warren Buffett Op-Ed Praises Government Response To Financial Crisis
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Barron's Most Recent Picks And Pans: General Electric, Pfizer, Walt Disney And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Ford, General Electric, Tesla And More
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com