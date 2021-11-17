GE Aviation Supplies Avionics, Power Systems For Gulfstream G400, G800 Jets
- General Electric Co's (NYSE: GE) GE Aviation supplies the data concentration network, advanced power management system, and health management system for the recently unveiled Gulfstream G400 and Gulfstream G800 business jets.
- The data concentration network for the G400 and G800 is common from the G500 and G600 and builds on GE's common core system from the Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 787.
- The system connects equipment across the aircraft with information, commands, and electrical power.
