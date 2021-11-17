 Skip to main content

Nano-X Shares Fall As SEC Probes Into Violation Of Securities Laws
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOXrevealed an investigation by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) into the potential violation of federal securities laws.
  • In the regulatory filing submitted with its Q3 2021 financials, Nano-X disclosed that the SEC’s Division of Enforcement notified the Company about the ongoing investigation. 
  • The Company added that it had provided the agency with necessary documents and information.
  • Meanwhile, Nano-X has also received a subpoena from the SEC for documents and information regarding the development of Nanox.ARC prototypes and the cost estimates for assembly of final Nanox.ARC product at scale.
  • Related: Nano-X Imaging Announces Two Acquisitions; Management Reshuffle.
  • Price Action: NNOX shares are down 8.20% at $19.96 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Legal Movers Trading Ideas General

