 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Solar Electric Vehicle Firm Sono Raises $150M Via IPO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 5:40am   Comments
Share:
Solar Electric Vehicle Firm Sono Raises $150M Via IPO
  • Sono Group NV (NASDAQ: SEV), the parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares to the public at $15.00 per share.
  • Sono Motors is developing the solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. It has reached more than 16,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion.
  • The company had earlier projected its IPO price range at $14.00 - $16.00 per share.
  • In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million common shares.
  • The company expects common shares to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV."
  • The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021.
  • Berenberg is acting as the sole global coordinator for the proposed offering, and Craig-Hallum is acting as co-manager.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Travel IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com