Volkswagen Aims To Beat Tesla In Power Infra For EVs: All You Need To Know
- Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) aims to double staff numbers at its charging and energy division, roll out new payment technology next year and strike more alliances to take on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in power infrastructure, Reuters reports.
- VW aims to make its fast-chargers available for all EV drivers, unlike Tesla. From Q1 of 2022, VW plans to offer "Plug & Charge" technology in Europe.
- The car will store the owner's payment details and make a contactless payment when the charging plug is attached to the EV at refueling stations set up for the service.
- VW aims to ensure the availability of enough fast-charging plugs and enough power for the EVs it wants to sell to convince drivers worried about battery range.
- VW roped in power industry veteran Elke Temme to take on Tesla.
- Temme aims to double the staff at VW's European charging and energy division, Elli, to about 300 in 2022, having already tripled in 2021.
- VW sees its network of fast-chargers to nearly quadruple to about 45,000 by 2025 when it aims to overhaul Tesla as the global EV market leader with 18,000 EV pumps in Europe, 17,000 in China, and 10,000 in North America.
- It plans to spend €400 million on expanding its fast-charging network on the continent by then.
- VW is now selling power to retail clients that drive an EV or plug-in hybrids.
- One of its tariffs available to customers who do not own a VW has won over 10,000 clients since its launch in July.
