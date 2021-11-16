 Skip to main content

Why Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a registered direct offering of common shares to certain shareholders.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem up to $236.25 million aggregate principal amount of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s (NCLC) 12.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and up to $262.50 million aggregate principal amount of NCLC’s 10.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at nearly 60,000), operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week high of $34.48 and a 52-week low of $19.94.

