Why Roblox Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 4.8% at $113.19 amid the company's investor day presentation.

Traders and investors interested in today's investor day presentation can tune in here.

In other news, Roblox could offer $10 million to help develop three games for middle-school, high-school, and college students, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.

Roblox plans to help bring educational videogames to classrooms worldwide to play a role in the metaverse, touted as the next evolution of the internet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

See Also: Morgan Stanley Sees Metaverse As $50B Opportunity

Roblox is a global platform where people can come together to connect, share experiences, and deepen friendships in user-generated 3D environments. Every day, tens of millions of people from around the world come to Roblox to play, learn, work and socialize in immersive digital experiences created by the community.

Roblox has a 52-week high of $114.58 and a 52-week low of $60.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

