Dish, Cisco Collaborate To Sell 5G To Enterprises
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) collaborated with Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) to sell cloud-powered 5G services to businesses.
- Dish admitted building a new network, rather than re-engineering an existing 3G or 4G network, helped keep its costs low and enabled it to roll out new services such as network slicing, which relies on the ability of 5G to run multiple networks on a single, shared infrastructure.
- Dish will use Cisco's equipment to build its network and jointly invest in building a structure to deliver private 5G services to businesses.
- Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins sees the collaboration supporting hybrid work models and the expansion into new markets, like the so-called internet-of-things,
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), and other significant companies helped Dish build its 5G network to cover at least 70% of the U.S. population by June 2023, Reuters reports.
- Dish has begun a trial service in Las Vegas but has yet to launch a commercial network.
- The commercial network will likely launch in Las Vegas sometime in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: DISH shares traded lower by 1.02% at $35.82 on the last check Tuesday.
