Why Are Confluent Shares Popping Today?
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiated coverage of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) with an Outperform rating and $115 price target, implying a 43.8% upside.
- Winslow believes Confluent is well-positioned to capitalize on increased enterprise adoption of the data-in-motion technology by providing the leading cloud-independent, fully-managed Kafka service as well as an on-premises platform that completes Kafka with enterprise-grade capabilities.
- He is encouraged by the growing traction of Confluent Cloud.
- Winslow expects the company to continue to leverage its cloud-native differentiation and the service's easy buying motion to drive growth above consensus expectations.
- Price Action: CFLT shares traded higher by 6.24% at $84.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for CFLT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Oct 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
