Why Are Confluent Shares Popping Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 8:23am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiated coverage of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) with an Outperform rating and $115 price target, implying a 43.8% upside.
  • Winslow believes Confluent is well-positioned to capitalize on increased enterprise adoption of the data-in-motion technology by providing the leading cloud-independent, fully-managed Kafka service as well as an on-premises platform that completes Kafka with enterprise-grade capabilities. 
  • He is encouraged by the growing traction of Confluent Cloud. 
  • Winslow expects the company to continue to leverage its cloud-native differentiation and the service's easy buying motion to drive growth above consensus expectations.
  • Price Action: CFLT shares traded higher by 6.24% at $84.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for CFLT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CFLT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

