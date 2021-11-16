Analysts Remain Bullish On Qualcomm's Growth In Apple's Absence
- Investors once believed that Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) fortunes rose and fell with Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, which uses a key "modem" chip from Qualcomm to connect to mobile data networks, Reuters reports.
- However, as Qualcomm prepares for an investor presentation on November 16, analysts said a looming loss of Apple, which is working on its chips to replace Qualcomm's, might not matter much to Qualcomm's profits.
- Qualcomm will outline plans to land its chips in everything from virtual reality headsets to self-driving cars to telecommunications gear.
- The change comes from a diversification strategy by Cristiano Amon, who ran the company's chip division before becoming CEO in 2021, Bernstein analyst noted.
- Earlier this month, Qualcomm saw a growth of over 20% in adjusted earnings for FY22 above the consensus of 12.5%.
- "Anything beyond our contract with (Apple) is an upside to our model," Amon said. "They have a large number of devices. And if there are opportunities, we'll be very happy to engage with them on supply."
- Angelo Zino of CFRA Research said Apple likely would leave in phases, initially introducing internal chips for only one or two devices.
- While Qualcomm has gained market share among Android phones as Qualcomm customers are filling the vacuum left from Huawei's exit from the smartphone market. Brands like China's Honor are turning to Qualcomm for supply.
- "Qualcomm's China handset (revenue) is growing faster than Apple is growing, which is helping to offset any Apple reductions," Moor Insights & Strategy founder Patrick Moorhead said.
- Price Action: QCOM shares traded higher by 0.08% at $168.65 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.